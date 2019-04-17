INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- With the series tied at one, playoff hockey is headed to the Kansas City metro.
While the Mavericks are a step down from chasing the Stanley Cup, the 2019 ECHL Kelly Cup is on their mind.
Last week started off with the Kansas City Mavericks shocking the regular season divisional champs in Tulsa.
After 7:29 into the first period, the Mavericks found themselves down 2-0. But the team got its legs back.
Winger Greg Betzold scored off a power play coming at 16:25 in the first period. The Mavericks would step on the gas pedal after that, scoring four straight goals.
The Mavericks would win the game 6-4.
Game two was a heartbreaker but would continue to show the Mavericks road resiliency. Tulsa was forced to come from behind in the third period to tie the game up and force overtime.
The Oilers were able to pull it off, but the Mavericks left Tulsa stealing the home ice advantage.
Game three, four and five will all be played at the Silverstein Eye Center Arena in Independence.
Game Three- 4/17
Game Four- 4/19
Game Five- 4/20
The Oilers will have to beat the Mavericks at least once to get the series back to Tulsa.
If the Mavericks can grab three more wins they will move on to play for the division title against either the Utah Grizzlies or the Idaho Steelheads.
That series is currently even at a game apiece.
