FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019 file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman stands on the sidelines in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Cincinnati. Edelman was arrested Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Southern California on suspicion of misdemeanor vandalism after allegedly jumping on the hood of someone's car. Police say Edelman caused unspecified damage when he jumped on the vehicle Saturday in Beverly Hills. The 33-year-old receiver was released on a citation and is scheduled to appear in court in April.