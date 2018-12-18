KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Six players from the Kansas City Chiefs were named to the NFL Pro Bowl roster Tuesday night.
On the initial roster announced by the NFL were quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, fullback Anthony Sherman, Tackle Eric Fisher and Linebacker Dee Ford.
This is the first Pro Bowl nod for Mahomes and Sherman, both of whom have played a pivotal role in Kansas City’s league-leading offense this season. Sherman is just the second Chiefs fullback to make the roster, joining two-time honoree Tony Richardson.
Kelce now has four Pro Bowl roster appearances, tying him with linebacker Justin Houston for second-most on the Chiefs behind Eric Berry (five). Kelce still sits at third on the all-time list for Chiefs tight ends behind Tony Gonzalez and Fred Arbanas.
Fisher (6-7, 315) has started all 14 games this season, allowing only 2.0 sacks in 516 pass attempts. He has played a key role on an offense leading the league in scoring (35.6 points per game) and has helped pave the way for the Chiefs 1,602 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. Currently in his sixth NFL season, Fisher originally joined the Chiefs as the first overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. The Rochester, Michigan, native, played collegiately at Central Michigan.
Ford (6-2, 252) has started at linebacker in all 14 games this season, registering a career-high 45 tackles (36 solo) and 11.5 sacks (-64.0 yards). Ford recorded a season-high 3.0 sacks in Week 8 against Denver. This season, Ford has recorded nine tackles for loss to go with a career-high six forced fumbles. This is Ford’s first selection into the NFL’s All-Star game. A native of Odenville, Alabama, Ford was selected as the Chiefs first-round pick (23rd overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Auburn.
Tuesday’s announcement marks Hill’s third consecutive appearance on the Pro Bowl roster. He has received the honor every season since entering the NFL.
There were notable omissions from the Pro Bowl roster, including defensive end Chandler Jones, who broke an NFL single-season record by recording a sack in 10 consecutive games. There was also a push by fans to include right tackle Mitchell Schwartz, who went five straight games without allowing a pressure and currently ranks as top-five lineman in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus.
The Chiefs (11-3) control their own destiny heading into the final two games. Wins against Seattle and Oakland would clinch the AFC West title and a first-round bye in the playoffs. Should the Chiefs qualify for Super Bowl LIII in January, their Pro Bowl representatives will retain the honor but will not travel to the game.
The 2019 NFL Pro Bowl will be held on Jan. 27 in Orlando, Florida at 2 p.m. CT. Tickets can be purchased through the official NFL website.
For more information on the Pro Bowl, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.