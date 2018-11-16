KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is using Twitter to call for a Whataburger location in Kansas City.
This is the latest in a week filled with food-related discussion surrounding Mahomes.
It all started on Wednesday when an ESPN feature article highlighted the quarterback’s love for ketchup. Since, Mahomes has received offers for a lifetime supply of ketchup from Heinz and revealed some of his favorite dishes to pair with the condiment.
At his weekly press conference Mahomes addressed his brand preference, saying he loves all ketchup but Whataburger’s is his favorite.
Friday morning the brand took to Twitter, posting a picture of several ketchup bottles and other ketchup-related swag with an offer to send it to Mahomes.
Mahomes retweeted it, adding, “I just want a store in Kansas City!”
I just want a store in Kansas City! https://t.co/1kjZHw5KRv— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes5) November 16, 2018
Mahomes’ cravings for the San Antonio-based burger joint are understandable, as it’s been a fast food staple everywhere he’s gone. There are 11 Whataburgers in the greater Tyler, Texas area and nine more in his college home of Lubbock, Texas.
The closest Whataburger from Kansas City is over three hours away in Rogers, Arkansas.
The Whataburger website does not currently list any geographic restrictions for opening a franchise in Kansas City, however the organization has not given KCTV5 any official comment on the matter.
