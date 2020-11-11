KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Park Hill High School track star, Caleia Johnson, signed a college letter of intent Wednesday.
The high school junior committed to run track at Pitt University next year during the 2021-2022 season.
This after Park Hill’s track season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Johnson was a two-time state champion as a freshman and sophomore. She runs the 200-meter and 400-meter sprints.
Johnson is the daughter of Clay Johnson III, University of Missouri basketball player and former championship Los Angeles Laker.
