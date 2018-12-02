COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri Tigers will play Oklahoma State in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee on Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Kickoff is set for 2:45 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN.
Missouri has now qualified for a bowl game in consecutive years after finishing the 2018 season with a record of 8-4 (4-4).
This will be Missouri’s third appearance in the Liberty Bowl, with the team boasting a 1-1 record in its first two. The Tigers’ most recent trip was in the 1980 season against Purdue University.
Oklahoma State posted a record of 6-6 (3-6) this season, with three wins over top 25 teams (Boise State, Texas, West Virginia).
The Tigers and Cowboys have squared off 52 times in school history, with Missouri holding a 29-23 advantage. The most recent matchup between the two schools was in the 2014 Cotton Bowl, a 41-31 victory for Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.