FILE - This Feb. 1, 2004 file photo shows New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick embracing after defeating the Carolina Panthers 32-29 in Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston. Belichick became Patriots head coach in 2000 and drafted a skinny quarterback from Michigan with the 199th pick. The following season, the pair begin their run as the greatest quarterback-coach duo in NFL history by winning the first of their half dozen Super Bowls together.