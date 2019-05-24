LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas Jayhawks will be getting back a key player after the NCAA reversed course Friday on an earlier ruling.

The Division I Student-Athlete Reinstatement committee decided KU forward Silvio De Sousa will be allowed to play in the upcoming season, reversing the ban imposed in February.

In announcing the decision, the committee noted that it "determined additional relief was appropriate."

Kansas men’s basketball student-athlete Silvio De Sousa is eligible to play the upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/hIjzSIRpn6 — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) May 24, 2019

The initial decision came after the NCAA determined De Sousa's guardian, Fenny Falmagne, had received a $2,500 payment from a "university booster and agent,” then agreed to an additional $20,000 payment from the same individual and an Adidas employee for securing his commitment to Kansas.

Falmagne denied those claims.

The news comes after De Sousa missed the entire 2018-2019 campaign for the Jayhawks but before the upcoming NBA Draft.

De Sousa had already declared for the June draft, but noted when he filed his appeal to the February ruling that he would return to Kansas if he won the appeal.

