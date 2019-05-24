College Corruption Basketball

FILE - In this March 25, 2018, file photo, Kansas' Silvio De Sousa reaches for a rebound during the first half of a regional final game against Duke in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, in Omaha, Neb. Kansas and North Carolina State are the latest schools to be swept up in a bribery scandal involving college basketball. A rewritten indictment released Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in New York alleges that an Adidas representative, who no longer works for the company, arranged for payments to parents of athletes willing to commit to the schools. No players are directly named, but specific details make clear the indictment is describing former North Carolina State star Dennis Smith Jr. and Kansas player Silvio De Sousa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

 Charlie Neibergall

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas Jayhawks will be getting back a key player after the NCAA reversed course Friday on an earlier ruling.

The Division I Student-Athlete Reinstatement committee decided KU forward Silvio De Sousa will be allowed to play in the upcoming season, reversing the ban imposed in February.

In announcing the decision, the committee noted that it "determined additional relief was appropriate."

The initial decision came after the NCAA determined De Sousa's guardian, Fenny Falmagne, had received a $2,500 payment from a "university booster and agent,” then agreed to an additional $20,000 payment from the same individual and an Adidas employee for securing his commitment to Kansas.

Falmagne denied those claims.

The news comes after De Sousa missed the entire 2018-2019 campaign for the Jayhawks but before the upcoming NBA Draft.

De Sousa had already declared for the June draft, but noted when he filed his appeal to the February ruling that he would return to Kansas if he won the appeal.

