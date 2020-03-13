WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCTV) -- On Friday, the NCAA said they plan to give spring athletes another year of eligibility after coronavirus led to the cancellation of championships.
More that 155,000 people signed a petition asking for this on Change.org, the website said.
The student athlete who started that petition is Alison Wehrman from Illinois who goes to school in Iowa.
She said she understand the decision the NCAA made but also said that "having a year of eligibility taken away from these dedicated athletes simply is not right."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.