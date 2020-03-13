Virus Outbreak-Sports Basketball

In this March 19, 2019, file photo, spectators watch from the stands during the first half of a First Four game of the NCAA college basketball tournament between Temple and Belmont, in Dayton, Ohio. 

 (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCTV) -- On Friday, the NCAA said they plan to give spring athletes another year of eligibility after coronavirus led to the cancellation of championships. 

More that 155,000 people signed a petition asking for this on Change.org, the website said.

The student athlete who started that petition is Alison Wehrman from Illinois who goes to school in Iowa.

She said she understand the decision the NCAA made but also said that "having a year of eligibility taken away from these dedicated athletes simply is not right."

