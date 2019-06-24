FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- NBA commissioner Adam Silver says the basketball league moving away from the term "owner" makes sense.

Silver told TMZ Sports, "We moved away from that term years ago."

According to TMZ multiple NBA teams, including the Clippers and 76ers, have stopped using the title owner because they feel it's racially insensitive in a league where the majority of the players are black.

"I don't want to overreact to the term because, as I said earlier, people end up twisting themselves into knots avoiding the use of the word owner," Silver said. "We call our team owners 'Governor of the team' and 'alternate Governor.'"

Silver says the word owner has sometimes slipped through in an NBA memo, but the general rule is to no longer use the term.

"I'm sensitive to it and I think to the extent teams are moving away from the term, we'll stick with using Governor," Silver told TMZ.

As for the feedback from the players, Silver says both sides have weighed-in.

"Players have gone both ways. I think a few players have actually spoken out and said the greatest thing that ever happened was when Michael Jordan was able to call himself an owner," Silver said. "Of course, Draymond Green has been very public about the fact that we should be moving away from the term and I completely respect that."