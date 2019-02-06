KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Today is a big day for many high school seniors across the country, it’s National Signing Day!
College football recruits will be making their commitments official.
North Kansas City High School’s Clyde Price is getting ready to commit his next four years to Kansas State.
He’s just one of hundreds of high school players across the country taking this exciting step.
The All-Star running back told says he never dreamed he would be able to earn a full-ride scholarship to play football.
It was his coaches who put it in his mind and helped him understand he had to work to secure the opportunity.
Price had to work hard this year not just on the football field but in the classroom.
His grades weren’t where they needed to be but he had to study hard to turn things around.
“Education is key,” Price said. “It’s never a problem to sit there and if you don’t understand something to ask somebody and surround yourself with people who are going to that are you.”
Price says his goal, heading into the next part of his life and football career, is he just wants to become a better player, and a better man.
He plans on getting a degree in sports medicine.
There will be a signing ceremony today at 3 p.m. at North Kansas City High School.
