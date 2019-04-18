COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) -- Rumors circulated Thursday afternoon that former Atlanta Falcons head coach Bobby Petrino is serving as a quarterbacks coach at the University of Missouri.
The former coach has been in Columbia to observe spring practices with the Tigers, though administration at the University of Missouri has denied any official involvement between the school and Petrino.
“Regarding the report that Bobby Petrino is coaching Mizzou QBs, MU administration spokesman says ‘not true.’” Dave Matter, a Missouri beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, tweeted out Thursday afternoon.
Many are pointing to former Arkansas quarterback Tyler Wilson as the source of the rumor. Wilson played under Petrino from 2008-11 with the Razorbacks, and took to the Arkansas-based radio show “The Morning Rush” to voice his ideas on Petrino’s current role.
WILSON: “We’re gonna have to play [Petrino] this year.”
HOST: “Who are you talking about?”
WILSON: “Bobby Petrino, he’s at Missouri right now.”
HOST: “What’s he doing at Missouri?”
WILSON: “He’s coaching quarterbacks, that’s what I hear... Maybe I’m breaking some news that shouldn’t be broken.”
Petrino does have ties to the Missouri coaching staff, including wide receivers coach Garrick McGee, who served as the offensive coordinator at Louisville with Petrino from 2014-2015.
Following a 2-10 finish in 2018, Petrino was fired from his position as head coach at Louisville. He is now free to sign into a coaching role at any school in the nation, though it looks like that school won’t be Missouri.
