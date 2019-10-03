FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 file photo,Baseball fans stand among empty seats during the singing of the national anthem before a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Milwaukee Brewers in Miami. Major League Baseball's average attendance dropped 1.7% this year for its fourth straight decline, and five of the six biggest drops were by teams with losing records. The 30 teams averaged 28,339, according to the commissioner's office, down from 28,830 last year _ the first time the average was below 30,000 since 2003.