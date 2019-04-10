NEW YORK (KCTV) -- Missouri guard Sophie Cunningham was selected by the Phoenix Mercury with the 13th overall pick in the WNBA draft Wednesday night.
Cunningham is just the eighth Tiger to be drafted into the WNBA since the league's inception in 1996, the first since Bri Kulas in 2014.
She will join Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi, former members of the USA national team, on the Mercury. Phoenix finished the 2018 season with the league's fifth-best record (20-14) before falling to the Seattle Storm in the league semifinals.
The Mercury will add Cunningham's presence on the perimeter to an already-deadly offense that finished first in points per game (89.6) and third in three pointers made (56) during the 2018 season.
Cunningham was an unstoppable force in her four years with Missouri, holding program records for points scored (2,187) and free throws made (537). She was named a 2018 AP All-American Honorable Mention and earned AP First Team All-SEC honors in both the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
In her senior season, Cunningham averaged 17.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
Her very own #SCTop10! 🏆— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) April 9, 2019
Starting from the beginning, take a 👀 🔙 at 🔟 of the best moments from @sophaller's #Mizzou career...#MIZ #OurTownOurTeam 🐯🏀 pic.twitter.com/BOmJPCHtCF
Between 2015-2019, Cunningham led Missouri to four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time since 1982-1986.
