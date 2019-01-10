COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) – One of Missouri’s biggest offensive weapons last season will be coming back next season for the Tigers.
In a post on Twitter Thursday, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam said he is staying with the program for the 2019 campaign.
In the post, Okwuegbunam called his time in Columbia “the best years of my life,” adding that he “wouldn’t trade being a Mizzou Tiger for anything” before announcing his decision to stay instead of head to the NFL Draft.
Tiger For Ever 🐯 pic.twitter.com/HH7g93H4f6— Albert Okwuegbunam (@albertok1234) January 10, 2019
Okwuegbunam, who is often called Albert O by Tiger fans, was a finalist for the 2018 John Mackey Award as one of the nation top tight ends.
The red-shirt sophomore from Springfield, Illinois, has caught for 881 yards and 17 touchdowns in two seasons on the field for MU.
He is likely to be a favorite target for incoming quarterback transfer Kelly Bryant, who will be joining Mizzou as a graduate transfer from Clemson.
