COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) – The University of Missouri has a direct message for an NCAA committee that school officials think went too far with penalties – make it right.
The school filed an official Notice of Appeal to the NCAA Division I Infractions Appeals Committee Thursday afternoon.
Last month the committee handed down sanctions to the Tiger football, baseball and softball programs following a probe into the actions taken by a former tutor while she was employed by the athletic department.
The former tutor, Yolanda Kumar, admitted in late 2016 she had "violated NCAA ethical conduct, academic misconduct and academic extra benefits rules when she completed academic work for 12 student-athletes."
The NCAA noted they did not find evidence to support Kumar’s claims she was pressured to do the work for student-athletes and even mentioned the proactive steps the university took into investigating the case. However, regulators still banned the programs from post-season play for a season and took away scholarships, among other penalties.
In a statement released Thursday, Missouri Athletic Director Jim Sterk claimed in part that the Committee “abused its discretion.”
"We believe that the Committee on Infractions abused its discretion in applying penalties to the University of Missouri Athletics program, and we look forward to appearing before the Appeals Committee in the future to present our case," Sterk said in the release. "Mizzou's case involved an isolated incident within our program, however, the penalties applied are overly harsh, not in line with established precedent and negatively impact student-athletes who chose to attend the University of Missouri and had nothing to do with the actions of one rogue individual.”
The AD also noted that the school’s “cooperation throughout this process went largely unnoticed” by the NCAA, a move he predicted would have a “chilling effect” on other programs trying to work with the committee.
Once NCAA officials acknowledge receipt of the notice, the university will have 30 days to file the full written appeal. The process is expected to take at least six months to complete, and the university has hired the firm Bond, Schoeneck & King to handle the appeal.
