COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri Tigers are ranked No. 24 in the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night. This is the first time Missouri has made the list since the 2014 season, when the team appeared in the rankings for the final four weeks of the regular season.
Missouri finished the 2018 season at 8-4, and the new rankings will play a large role in determining where the Tigers will land for postseason play.
Eight SEC teams are ranked in the top 25 as of Tuesday night, with 11 total SEC teams projected to receive a bowl bid. Missouri is currently battling for a spot in one of seven conference-assigned bowls. That number assumes that at least four SEC teams will be placed in a New Year’s Six bowl.
Bids will be assigned next Sunday, however with conference championship and makeup games scheduled earlier in the weekend a lot could change before all is said and done.
Missouri is on a four-game winning streak, and with a spot in the rankings gains seeding advantages over South Carolina (6-6), Auburn (7-5) and Vanderbilt (6-6), all of whom remain unranked. It is unlikely however that the Tigers will sneak into a New Year’s Six game after losses to Georgia (11-1) and Kentucky (9-3) earlier in the season.
The best-case scenario for Missouri is a Georgia victory in the SEC Championship, which would likely move the Bulldogs into a playoff spot for the final rankings. This would cause an upward shift for the remaining pool of bowl-eligible SEC teams, giving Missouri a chance to participate in a bowl game during the new year.
The Tigers can receive a bid for any of the following bowl games:
Citrus Bowl (Jan. 1)
Outback Bowl (Jan. 1)
Gator Bowl (Dec. 31)
Liberty Bowl (Dec. 31)
Belk Bowl (Dec. 29)
Music City Bowl (Dec. 28)
Texas Bowl (Dec. 27)
Most predictions have Missouri linked to either the Liberty Bowl or Music City Bowl, among others.
Once bowl selections are finalized Sunday afternoon, bowl officials submit team preferences to the SEC. Conference officials will then call each bowl and present them with a list of possible participants, from which they can select one.
Barry Odom, head coach of the Tigers, would receive a $25,000 bonus should Missouri finish in the final College Football Playoff rankings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.