(KCTV) - Perhaps no one knows the KU - K-State rivalry any better than Bob Gump.
In 1928, he's listed as a sophomore guard for Kansas, but in the 1930 program, he can be found as a starter for the Wildcats. That's right, Bob Gump is the only man to have played varsity football for both KU and K-State. The memories of those years remained fresh throughout his long life.
"The first game I ever got into was against Nebraska,” he recalled. “Nebraska was driving down towards a touchdown and I remember Bill Hargis said 'Gump, get in there and see what you can do!'"
Veterinary medicine was Bob's career for 41 years, and it forced him to switch colleges. So his friends and teammates became his opponents in 1930.
"Oh, I got slugged a couple of times. By accident- of course!" he said. “They would team up on me and double-team me to really show me off!"
While Bob supported both programs, one side got his cheers during head-to-head games, a fact he doesn’t like to advertise much, even in his own home.
"I root for both of them, until they both play each other, then I'm just slightly for K-State," he said. "The fact is I had two children graduate from KU and I had three of them graduate from K-State, so I can't be too one-sided."
Bob passed away at the age of 96 in 2003, but while he was alive, he was the only man with football letters from both K-State and KU. When he attended the games, he could use either his KU lifetime pass or his Wildcat lifetime pass, and whichever team won, Bob Gump would celebrate with pride.
