INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – On Thursday, the Kansas City Mavericks announced that John-Scott Dickson has been relieved of his duties as the team’s head coach and director of hockey operations.
Dickson was in his fourth season with the Mavericks in those two roles.
“I want to thank John-Scott for everything that he has done for our organization as a player and coach,” Mavericks President and General Manager Brent Thiessen said. “I wish him nothing but the best moving forward. This is now about getting our team back to where it needs to be.”
Kohl Schultz has been named interim head coach of the Mavericks.
“I have no doubt Kohl will do the job effectively,” Thiessen added, “The effort in the last home game was unacceptable. We are committed to building a roster that will work hard for the logo on the front of our jersey.”
A thorough search is now underway for the next head coach.
The next Mavericks game is at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, January 31 against the Tulsa Oilers at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
