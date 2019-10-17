APTOPIX Chiefs Broncos Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) lies on the field after being injured against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Denver. 

 (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER, CO. (KCTV) -- UPDATE -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been ruled out with a knee injury, according to the team. 

----

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was injured in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos.

Mahomes has battled an ankle injury all season long, but it's not apparent what injury he suffered on Thursday.

He left the game at around the 10-minute mark of the second quarter. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

