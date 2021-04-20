KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Did they say "yes to the dress?" Patrick Mahomes fiancé was dress shopping, and she had their daughter helping.
It happened in Los Angeles. Life & Style magazine reported on the story.
Brittany Matthews, her mom and baby Sterling Skye stopped to take a photo while browsing for gowns.
There is no word on if Matthews bought one.
