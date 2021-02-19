KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced that all single-game tickets for the 2020-21 NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship will go on sale on Monday.
It will be held at Municipal Arena this year from March 18-23. Ticket prices will start at $20 and capacity will be limited to 20% due to COVID-19 restrictions. All ticket groups will be socially distanced.
Sixteen teams will begin play on March 18, with the culmination of the championship on March 23 when the 2020-21 NAIA National Champion is crowned.
Reserved Seating is available for $20 via ticketmaster.
For more information, go to www.naiahoops.com/tickets.
