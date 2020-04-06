The Open Championship canceled amid coronavirus

The Open Championship has become the latest sporting event to be canceled this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The golf tournament was set to take place at the Royal St George's, UK, from July 16-19.
However, in an announcement that follows the cancellation of Wimbledon last week, organizers decided it was no longer feasible to hold the event.
"Our absolute priority is to protect the health and safety of the fans, players, officials, volunteers and staff involved in The Open," said Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the R&A (the Royal and Ancient) which organizes the tournament.
"We care deeply about this historic Championship and have made this decision with a heavy heart. We appreciate that this will be disappointing for a great many people around the world but we have to act responsibly during this pandemic and it is the right thing to do.
"I can assure everyone that we have explored every option for playing The Open this year but it is not going to be possible."
The UK is currently on lockdown as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to rise around the country.
This is the first time since the Second World War that The Open has been canceled, and the 149th edition of the tournament will now take place at Royal St George's in July next year.
Purchased tickets and hospitality tickets bought ahead of the event will be transferred to next year, while full refunds are also being offered by organizers.
In March, both The Masters and the PGA Championship were postponed with a new date for both events yet to be announced.
The US Open is still set to be played in June at Winged Foot in New York.
The 150th edition of The Open will now be held in St Andrews in 2022.
Irishman Shane Lowry is the defending Open champion having won his first major title at Royal Portrush last year.
CNN's Aleks Klosok contributed to this report.
