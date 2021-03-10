KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Big 12 men’s basketball tournament tips off Wednesday night at the T-Mobile Center.
The Power & Light District is welcoming all basketball fans, but on a first-come, first-serve basis. Reservations aren’t required at any of the restaurants but highly recommended because there’s no standing room allowed.
Masks are required for spectators outside and inside the arena with just 3,300 fans allowed in the stands. Tickets are still available, but buyers have to purchase the whole 2-8-person pod to keep social distancing between groups.
The Kansas City Sports Commission and T-Mobile Center worked with the Kansas City, Missouri Health Department on safety plans every week for months.
Dr. Rex Archer and his colleagues helped them understand all of the COVID guidelines from the NCAA and how to apply it to this tournament.
“It was a complicated process, none of this is easy. But to make that work and to get it to the finish line and to tip college basketball, I’m pretty proud of that,” said Kathy Nelson, President and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission.
Players and coaches have their own set of rules to follow.
The travel teams are limited to 34, including coaches and trainers, and all will get tested daily.
The University of Kansas already announced it will be without key two players this week due to COVID.
Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby says he’s not considering it a bubble, but teams will have as much separation from others as possible. All of the men’s teams will be in one hotel and all of the women’s teams will be in another, without much travel other than those facilities and the court.
Friends and family can be in the stands to watch the game, but won’t be able to interact with the players at all this week.
Bowlsby says if a team has a positive test, it doesn’t necessarily mean their run for the championship is over.
“If we know that there has been isolation and separation and that we’ve followed protocols, it may be possible to just take the student or coach or whoever it is that’s positive, take them out of the environment and move on. It may not be possible to do that on all occasions, and those kinds of decision are going to be made by medical professionals,” he said.
