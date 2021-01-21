KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Fifty-six years after the Negro League’s Monarchs disbanded, a Monarchs baseball team will once again take the field in Kansas City.
The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum announced Thursday morning it has reached a partnership with the Kansas City T-Bones to rename the team the “Monarchs,” harkening back to the historic Negro Leagues team that hasn’t taken the field since 1965.
The team will continue to be a Major League-affiliated independent league club. It is part of the American Association of Professional Baseball and was founded in 2003. The team will return to play this year at the former T-Bones stadium.
The oldest Negro League team, the Monarchs were founded in 1920 and produced more Major League players than any other Negro League franchise, perhaps most notably Hall of Fame pitch Satchel Paige. It was disbanded in 1965 following a few years as an independent team.
"This exciting partnership celebrates Kansas City’s rich baseball heritage and becomes an important extension of the work we’re doing to educate the public about the history of the Negro Leagues,” said Bob Kendrick, NLBM President. “We are thrilled that the proud legacy of the great Kansas City Monarchs will take the field again and look forward to sharing our story through a myriad of opportunities made possible through this historic alliance.”
“Monarchs” was decided following a months-long search for a new name that included more than a dozen name possibilities. The move creates a long-term revenue stream for the museum and will also include cross-promotion between the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and the baseball team.
