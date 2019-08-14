KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- World Cup 2026 is closer than you might believe, and Kansas City continues to make a strong argument for why it should be a host city.
According to a new study from WalletHub, Kansas City is the 7th best city in the US for soccer and the 5th best large city. Kansas City also ranked the best Midwestern city for soccer. Chicago, the second best, came in 11th.
Kansas City was rated with the 5th most engaged MLS fans and the 5th best-performing MLS team.
The only real knock on Kansas City was MLS mid-season ticket prices, which tied for second highest. But that could be simple supply and demand.
To determine the best cities for soccer fans, WalletHub compared 288 of the most populated U.S. cities across five divisions: 1) MLS (Division I Men’s), 2) NWSL (Division I Women’s), 3) USL (Division III Men’s), 4) College Soccer (Division I Men’s) and 5) College Soccer (Division I Women’s). Cities were also compared by their population size.
The figures could be used as an argument for Kansas City to make a bid for 2026. In 2020 up to 16 cities will be selected to host the matches and Kansas City will come with the strongest rating in the Midwest and Arrowhead Stadium holding more 76,000 people.
If you want to get involved in the effort you can donate or sign the petition.
