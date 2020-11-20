Tonight, there was a massive upset in the state high school playoffs as one team's streak of consecutive titles came to an end.

OVERLAND PARK, KS. (KCTV) --- For the first time since 2013, the 4A Kansas state football champion will not be the Bishop Miege Stags.

St. James Academy defeated Bishop Miege in overtime Friday 36-35 to snap Miege's six-year title streak.

It was a back-and-forth affair all night. The teams ended up tied at 29-29 at the end of regulation.

Miege struck first in overtime, but had its extra-point blocked. St. James was able to score a touchdown in response, but made the extra point to secure the win.

Other scores:

  • Mill Valley 42, St. Thomas Aquinas 7
  • Blue Valley North 30, Olathe North 20
  • Platte County 31, Grain Valley 28
  • Smithville 38, Grandview 0
  • St. Pius 14, Butler 6

