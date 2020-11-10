WICHITA, KS (KCTV) --- Wichita State head basketball coach Gregg Marshall and the school are expected to part ways this week, CBS Sports reports.
An internal investigation was launched by Wichita State after allegations of verbal and physical abuse were made against Marshall.
Allegations were made by players at both Wichita State and Winthrop, where he previously coached. The Athletic was the first to report the allegations.
Marshall has guided Wichita State to one Final Four and a perfect regular season while at the school.
Wichita State has not confirmed the news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.