WICHITA, KS (KCTV) --- Wichita State head basketball coach Gregg Marshall and the school are expected to part ways this week, CBS Sports reports.

An internal investigation was launched by Wichita State after allegations of verbal and physical abuse were made against Marshall.

Allegations were made by players at both Wichita State and Winthrop, where he previously coached. The Athletic was the first to report the allegations.

Marshall has guided Wichita State to one Final Four and a perfect regular season while at the school.

Wichita State has not confirmed the news.

