FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – Reports say that Big 12 presidents have convened and decided to move forward toward a season.

Per reports, a revised Big 12 schedule will be released after approval from athletic directors during Tuesday night's meetings.

A lot of attention was placed on the Big 12 Tuesday in the midst of the Big Ten and Pac-12 deciding to postpone fall sports until 2021.

Kansas State along with most other Big 12 teams were at practice Tuesday and when the news started coming out on social media, the Wildcats players and coaches were aware the decision regarding their conference would soon follow.

"I think Gene has been great on social media being patient and that's all you can do. Be patient, pray and wish these kids the best because these guys work their whole lives to have an opportunity to tee it up 12 times a year," K-State Head Football Coach Chris Klieman said.

"This has been a challenging time to be in a leadership role during all of this just because there is so much uncertainty. I've been trying to embrace all of this and control what I can control," K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson said.

The Big 12's decision leaves three of the power five conferences intent on playing, for now.