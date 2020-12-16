FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- A new opinion poll has shown that more than two-thirds of respondents believe the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games should be canceled or delayed as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Japanese state broadcaster NHK said on Tuesday.
The telephone survey, conducted by NHK last weekend, received answers from more than 1,200 people, who were asked whether they think the rescheduled Games should go ahead in 2021.
Twenty-seven percent of those surveyed said the Games should be staged next year as currently planned, 32 percent think they should be canceled outright, while 31 percent believe they should be postponed further, NHK said.
In a previous poll conducted in October, as many as 40 percent of respondents thought the Games should take place, with 23 percent believing they should be canceled and 25 percent saying they should be postponed.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has promised that his government is determined to hold a "safe and secure" Olympic Games next year in spite of the current uncertainties.
The two-week-long sporting games were originally set to kick off in July but pushed back by one year as the coronavirus pandemic intensified.
Tokyo authorities reported 678 new confirmed daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a new single-day record, taking the city's cumulative total of infections to 48,668, according to preliminary figures.
Japan has now reported a nationwide total of close to 185,000 COVID-19 cases as the country endures its third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
