PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV) - With baseball back in full swing, some teams have had to make adjustments, some more than others.
Monday evening fans came out in large numbers to support some local baseball.
“As soon as I got word that I can get back on the field, I was ready,” pitcher Michael Picollo said.
Picollo is one of several players that wouldn’t even be playing in Missouri if it weren’t for the coronavirus.
“I was supposed be playing in the North Woods League this summer up in Minnesota, but that’s been delayed and everything,” Picollo said.
On top of that, he’s a pitcher for the UNC-Wilmington baseball team, but instead, he’s throwing strikes for the Building Champions baseball team, in the Ban Johnson Collegiate League.
“I think I’ve just really done what I can to make the most out of the time,” Picollo said.
But Picollo isn’t the only one on the team who’s had to make adjustments. Building Champions Manager Jim Hernandez has to be extra cautious.
“We have a daughter who was born prematurely. As we really worry about her, as we go through, it’s top of mind for all of us,” Hernandez said.
That’s why there’s sanitizer in the dugout, the teams are smaller, and everyone brings their own equipment.
“I had a player call today and he said he had a sore throat and he’s not coming in and that’s exactly what we want,” Hernandez said.
A different form of baseball, but one that many fans still enjoy watching, and teams enjoy playing.
