KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Unified Government of Wyandotte County has announced a new team owner for the T-bones.
Max Fun Entertainment LLC and new team owner Mark Brandmeyer were introduced Tuesday.
“We are excited for the opportunity to continue to bring T-Bones baseball to Kansas City," said T-Bones owner Mark Brandmeyer. "Our vision is to enhance the entire game day experience at the ballpark and make the stadium complex a 365-day-a-year entertainment hub for the area. Our priorities include stadium renovations to be completed by early May that will facilitate new party and family-friendly entertainment areas, suite level renovations and general stadium improvements. Phase 2 will begin at the conclusion of the 2020 baseball season and provide additional enhancements to accommodate a growing events schedule.”
The T-Bones also announced the first major non-baseball event scheduled for this year.
Tyrann Mathieu’s third annual Celebrity Kickball Game on behalf of The Tyrann Mathieu Foundation is set for May 16 on the field at T-Bones Ballpark.
The Kansas City T-Bones, which began as the Duluth-Superior Dukes of the Northern League in 1993, moved to Kansas City Kansas in 2002 and began play at CommunityAmerica Ballpark in 2003.
The team name and mascot were both selected in fan contests, both of which reflected the region’s strong ties to the meat industry.
"Our residents are excited to begin a new era of T-Bones baseball in our community,” said Unified Government Mayor David Alvey. “I have been impressed by the vision of the new ownership for this baseball team and for the stadium itself, a vision of new cultural and entertainment attractions. We look forward to enjoying all that the T-Bones have to offer throughout the year, and for many years to come!”
The Kansas City T-Bones home opener is May 19.
