KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Baseball's commissioner announced on Wednesday that the Negro Leagues has been elevated to "Major League" status, bringing into the MLB fold a segregated league that ran for 28 years.
The designation goes beyond symbolism. The move means all 3,400 Negro League players will be officially recognized as Major League Baseball players. Also, their statistics and records will become part of the official MLB stats and history.
A statement from the MLB states, in part:
This long overdue recognition is the product of evaluation throughout this year, which includes consideration of: Discussions with the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum and other baseball entities; the previous and ongoing studies of baseball authors and researchers, the 2006 study by the National Baseball Hall of Fame (the Negro League Researchers and Authors Group); and an overall historical record that has expanded in recent years.
"All of us who love baseball have long known that the Negro Leagues produced many of our game's best players, innovations and triumphs against a backdrop of injustice," said Rob Manfred, commissioner of baseball. "We are now grateful to count the players of the Negro Leagues where they belong: as Major Leaguers within the official historical record."
The Negro Leagues was made up of seven distinct leagues from 1920 to 1948.
