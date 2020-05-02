FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – The University of Kansas and the University of Missouri football have renewed for a four-game series beginning in 2025.
The location of the games will alternate every year starting on September 6, 2025 in Columbia, Missouri. This will be the team’s first meeting since 2011.
On September 12, 2026 the Tigers will take on the Jayhawks in Lawrence. September 6, 2031 the game will take place in Columbia and on September 12, 2032 they will play in Lawrence.
“This agreement renews one of college football’s most historic rivalries and we believe Jayhawk fans will enjoy the competition,” said Director of Athletics Jeff Long. “This will be a great experience for our students, student-athletes and fans to have the Border Showdown games on campus, and look forward to seeing that excitement at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.”
“This is a tremendous opportunity to reignite one of college football’s oldest rivalries,” said Head Coach Les Miles. “Anytime you bring two football teams on the field with that history, I think it will excite our student-athletes and fans, and will certainly be a great battle on the field.”
In the last meeting of the Border Showdown on November 26, 2011, Missouri defeated Kansas, 24-10, at Arrowhead Stadium.
In their time playing at Arrowhead, the Jayhawks hold the series advantage, 13-10-3, while the Tigers hold the advantage in Columbia, 30-15-3, and Kansas with the series edge in Lawrence, 26-16-3.
