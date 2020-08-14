KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – On Friday, the MIAA announced that all athletic competitions will be suspended until the first of the year.
The action was taken as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and cancels all fall sporting competitions until Jan. 1, 2021.
The association said they will “continue to explore the possibility of a limited number of competitions in football, volleyball, men's soccer, and women’s soccer in the spring, as permitted by the NCAA.”
This means the 2020 MIAA Virtual Football Media Day has been canceled, as well.
The association is delaying its decision about the winter sports competition schedule until Oct. 1.
They also note: “All NCAA athletically related activities (in all MIAA sports), including in-season practices, out-of-season practices, weight training, team athletically related meetings, and voluntary workouts directed by staff or in institutional facilities shall be permitted this fall based on each institution’s ability to comply with the August 11th NCAA Policy Clarifications document regarding the requirements for each division to conduct fall sports (non-competition) activities.”
The policy from Aug. 11 can be read here.
“The health and well-being of MIAA student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and our communities continues to be the Association's top priority,” said President Steve Scott, chairperson of the MIAA CEO Council. “The MIAA is taking these important actions today to help our athletic departments comply with these new NCAA membership requirements, and to assist our campuses as we continue to address this public health crisis.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.