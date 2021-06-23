KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Zobrist divorce is getting ugly. The former Kansas City Royals star is now suing his long-time pastor claiming he had an affair with his wife.
Yahoo Sports got a hold of the new court documents. In it, Ben Zobrist accuses the pastor of sleeping with his wife multiple times while he was working for their charity.
Zobrist is seeking $6 million. He and wife, Julianna, separated in 2019.
