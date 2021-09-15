KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas Speedway will feature two NASCAR Cup Series races and hold a new slot in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs next year.
The 2022 Hollywood Casino 400 on Sept. 11 will be the second race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in the Round of 16. The series will also visit the 1.5-mile asphalt oval on May 15.
“Kansas Speedway is one of the most challenging tracks for NASCAR’s greatest drivers, which continues to make it a fan favorite on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “And continuing to hold a prestigious slot in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs just adds to the intensity our fans enjoy at our track.”
