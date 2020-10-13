KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Kansas Speedway announced Tuesday that all available grandstand tickets for the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, October 18 have been sold out.
The Hollywood Casino 400 is the first in the Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8 and the initial opportunity for a driver to earn his way into the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway on November 8.
The race at Kansas Speedway starts at 1:30 p.m. CT.
“We are certainly excited that our fans are eagerly anticipating being at the track to enjoy the intensity that playoff racing offers,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “Hosting them comes with a tremendous amount of responsibility, and our staff is working diligently to provide all of our guests with a great experience.”
All fans will be screened before entering Speedway and must abide by social distancing guidelines while attending the event. Fans three years of age and older must wear a face covering while inside the facility.
