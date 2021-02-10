KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- Terez Paylor, the popular NFL writer and Pro Football Hall of Fame voter whose career took him from the Kansas City Star to Yahoo Sports, died unexpectedly at his home early Tuesday. He was 37.
Yahoo Sports announced his death in a statement. No cause was given.
Paylor joined the Star after graduating from Howard University in 2006, covering everything from preps to arena football to Sporting Kansas City of Major League Soccer. He also covered the University of Missouri before taking over the Chiefs beat in 2013, and he would spend the next seven-plus years covering his beloved NFL.
Three years ago, he joined Yahoo Sports as a senior writer to cover the league on a national level.
His fiance, Ebony Reed, said in a statement that “while we are shocked and saddened by Terez Paylor’s sudden passing, we also celebrate his extraordinary life that touched so many.” Kansas City Star columnist Sam Mellinger wrote “Terez's genius had nothing to do with turning a phrase. ... He knew football and the people who loved it."
Paylor, who was known for his booming laugh and infectious smile, was one of 48 voting members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He also was a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and National Association of Black Journalists.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
Much of Paylor's career was spent covering the Chiefs, and the team released a statement addressing his sudden death:
“He took a lot of pride in his stories, was always deep into the Xs and Os and film study, and we all had a chance to enjoy those conversations with him. Beyond that, he was always quick to ask about your family and took a genuine caring interest in the answer you were giving. He was a true professional and a great man with a bright future ahead of him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, and to Terez, you’re a permanent member of our ‘All-Juice’ team.”
