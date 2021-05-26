KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City National Women's Soccer League is hosting their home opener game at Legends Field Wednesday night.
They game starts at 7 p.m. against the Chicago Red Stars.
The Kansas City NWSL is the city's first women's soccer team since 2017. The National Women's Soccer League awarded an expansion to Kansas City in December 2020.
Gates for parking open at Legends Field at 4 p.m.
The stadium will be at full capacity. According to the team's staff, masks are recommended in inside areas.
Tickets are on sale for those who want to attend the game.
Also, fans can show their spirit by wearing teal.
