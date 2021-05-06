KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Monarchs have announced unlimited capacity for Opening Day after after recent protocol updates in Wyandotte County.

Opening Day for the team will take place on May 18 at Legends Field. The Monarchs say they plan to sell up to 7,000 tickets per game.

T-Bones to be known as Kansas City Monarchs following Negro Leagues partnership Fifty-six years after the Negro League’s Monarchs disbanded, a Monarchs baseball team will once again take the field in Kansas City.

Officials from the UG Public Health Department presented a COVID-19 update to the commission. The presentation included a recommendation to adopt an updated mask order in alignment with those recently issued in Jackson County and Kansas City, Missouri. The commission issued an updated mask order that went into effect on April 30. Under the new order, mask protocols will continue for most public indoor settings. However, outdoor mask requirements and social distancing requirements are no longer in place.

Indoor seating will still require masks and the team will recommend but not require masks for outdoor seating per the order. The Monarchs also plan to make certain locations of Legends Field “distanced seating” sections, for those who prefer more space between occupied seats.

“As we look forward to our 2021 season, we want our fans to know that their health and safety, along with that of our players, coaches, and event staff, is – and always will be – priority number one,” said Monarch’s owner Mark Brandmeyer. “We are committed to working with the league and UGPHD to maintain a world class experience on and off the field. We will continue to monitor developments and implement all necessary public health measures going forward.”