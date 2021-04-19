KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Madison Bumgarner for $500?
The long-time voice of the MLB and the NFL on Fox is getting his shot at replacing the legendary Alex Trebek. Joe Buck will guest-host sometime this summer.
Kansas City Royals fans may be hoping someone else gets the gig. Many are still bothered by how often the baseball announcer gushed about Bumgarner in the the 2014 World Series.
They were so bothered there was even a Change.org petition to remove him from the booth during the 2015 World Series. That didn't happen, of course, and the Royals went on to win it.
