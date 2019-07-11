LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Jayhawks will be packing their bags for Hawaii this season.
The Maui Jim Maui Invitational participates have been announce and the Jayhawks will face Chaminade in the opening round.
Tip-off will be Nov. 25 at 8 p.m.
If the Jayhawks win they will have a somewhat marquee match-up against UCLA or BYU.
Other teams getting an invite are the Dayton Flyers, Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan State Spartans and Virginia Tech Hokies.
The bracket for the 2019 Maui Jim Maui Invitational has been announced and @KUhoops will face Chaminade in the opening round, Nov. 25, at 8 p.m. (Central) on ESPNU. KU will face UCLA or BYU Nov. 26. #KUbball pic.twitter.com/2krWGajze6— Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) July 11, 2019
The Jayhawks fist game of the season will be against Fort Hays State in an exhibition match Oct. 24.
The first regular season game will be against Duke on Nov. 5 in New York City.
