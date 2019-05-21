CHARLOTTE, NC (KCTV) -- Former Missouri defensive lineman Jordan Harold is taking a new approach to making the cut for an NFL roster.
As players and employees of the Carolina Panthers reported to work for the first day of the team’s OTAs Monday morning they were greeted by Harold, armed with a homemade sign reading “Will pass rush for hot wings.”
Jordan Harold (@Tru_Giver) is standing outside @Panthers stadium holding a sign saying “Will pass rush for hot wings.” #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/VZlMVXF6L4— Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX46) May 20, 2019
Harold stood outside of the facility entrance for several hours, dressed in his Missouri jersey from the 2017 Texas Bowl. He spoke with Fox 46 reporter Will Kunkel about his strategy.
“I just want a shot,” Harold told Kunkel. “It takes a lot of humility to do something like this.”
It appears that he may get that shot, as the Panthers confirmed with Kunkel that Harold’s information was passed along to the Carolina scouting department for further review.
If everything pans out for Harold, it wouldn’t be the first time his doggedness has found him a roster spot.
After playing just two games in two years for the Northwest Missouri Bearcats from 2014-2015, Harold was willing to sacrifice his full-ride scholarship in exchange for a chance to play Division I ball. He traveled to Columbia and camped out in the lot near Missouri’s athletic training complex to ask then defensive line coach Craig Kuligowski for a chance to play with the Tigers.
Harold started as a sixth-string player, slowly working his way up to the title of starter (earning a scholarship in the process) and, eventually, captain.
Harold finished his senior campaign with 7.5 tackles for loss and three sacks in 13 games played.
Since graduating, he has found a home in Querétaro, Mexico playing for the Pioneers of the Football League of Mexico. In eight games played Harold recorded 18 sacks, including a five-sack game.
