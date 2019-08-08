OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas Christian College is headed to the baseball diamond for its first year of baseball.
The Falcons will play their inaugural season beginning in the 2019-2020 school year.
The college is roughly 80-years-old but recently started athletic programs.
The Head Coach, Tony Hurla, spent the last 10 years as an assistant coach at Ottawa University and the University of Saint Mary.
Tony is the son of Dennis Hurla. Dennis was a standout head baseball coach at Bishop Ward High School where he won 10 State Championships (six consecutive) and set many Kansas high school state baseball records. Dennis will serve as the assistant coach for the program.
KCC is a NCCAA school, which is made up of other Christian colleges.
The Falcons have 46 games scheduled. Their first game will be against Randall University or Central Christian College.
Kansas Christian College will be signing four players that came through the KC Urban Youth Academy on Saturday at 2:30. The signing will take place at the KC Urban Youth Academy in downtown Kansas City.
