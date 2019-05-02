KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Chiefs will reportedly sign former linebacker Derrick Johnson to a one-day contract Thursday so he may retire with the team.
According to 610 Sports Radio, Johnson wants to finish his playing career wearing the red and gold after a brief stint playing for Oakland during the 2018-19 season.
This is the second time Kansas City has signed a one-day contract in as many days after signing former running back Jamaal Charles on Wednesday morning.
Johnson, now 36, is the Chiefs’ all-time leading tackler (1,151) after playing 13 of his 14 seasons in the NFL with the team. He was a four-time Pro Bowl pick and holds one AP All-Pro honor.
He was originally acquired by the club after being selected with the No.15 pick in the 2005 NFL Draft.
