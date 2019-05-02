Titans Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson (56) celebrates what he thought was a touchdown on a Tennessee Titans fumble during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, but the play was reversed. The Tennessee Titans won 22-21. 

 Ed Zurga

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Chiefs will reportedly sign former linebacker Derrick Johnson to a one-day contract Thursday so he may retire with the team.

According to 610 Sports Radio, Johnson wants to finish his playing career wearing the red and gold after a brief stint playing for Oakland during the 2018-19 season.

This is the second time Kansas City has signed a one-day contract in as many days after signing former running back Jamaal Charles on Wednesday morning.

Johnson, now 36, is the Chiefs’ all-time leading tackler (1,151) after playing 13 of his 14 seasons in the NFL with the team. He was a four-time Pro Bowl pick and holds one AP All-Pro honor.

He was originally acquired by the club after being selected with the No.15 pick in the 2005 NFL Draft.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.