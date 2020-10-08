EMPORIA, KS (KCTV) -- In a lengthy letter posted on Twitter, NASCAR Driver Clint Bowyer let his fans know he will be retiring.
His letter said, in part, "Now to get to the point of what I want to tell you. I have a new opportunity to do what's next in my life. In 2021 my suit will no longer be fireproof."
"I will be joining the FOX Booth on Sundays," he said.
He also said, "To say I'm excited would be an understatement."
Bowyer was born in Emporia, Kansas.
You can read his full tweet below:
October 8, 2020
