KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Patrick Mahomes will get a new target on the football field with wide receiver Jalen Tolliver.
Tolliver, 23, spent the 2018 season with the Arizona Cardinals. He played in three games and made three receptions for 37 yards.
During his time in college at Arkansas- Monticello, Tolliver had two 1,000-yard seasons and 39 touchdowns. Scouts rated Tolliver a 5.16 prospect grade coming into the NFL.
Tolliver waived by the Tennessee Titans earlier this month.
