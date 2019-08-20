Titans Tolliver Football

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2018, file photo, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Jalen Tolliver (17) turns upfield with the ball during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Glendale, Ariz. The Tennessee Titans have added another wide receiver, agreeing to terms with Jalen Tolliver, the team announced Thursday, May 16, 2019. 

 (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Patrick Mahomes will get a new target on the football field with wide receiver Jalen Tolliver.

Tolliver, 23, spent the 2018 season with the Arizona Cardinals. He played in three games and made three receptions for 37 yards.

During his time in college at Arkansas- Monticello, Tolliver had two 1,000-yard seasons and 39 touchdowns. Scouts rated Tolliver a 5.16 prospect grade coming into the NFL.  

Tolliver waived by the Tennessee Titans earlier this month.  

