KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The next NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway is in May, and Busch beer asked NASCAR fans to help name it.

The winner: Buschy McBusch Race 400. This will be the official name of the race May 2 at Kansas Speedway.

