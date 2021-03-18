KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The next NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway is in May, and Busch beer asked NASCAR fans to help name it.
The winner: Buschy McBusch Race 400. This will be the official name of the race May 2 at Kansas Speedway.
The results are in...The NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas on May 2nd will be named the Buschy McBusch Race 400!EVENT INFO: https://t.co/Xze0yuRTJU@BuschBeer | #BuschyMcBusch400 pic.twitter.com/Sy2T0unD8z— Kansas Speedway (@kansasspeedway) March 17, 2021
(0) comments
