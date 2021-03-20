OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- A Blue Valley Northwest alum knocked out the Texas Longhorns from the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night.
Joe Pleasant hit two free throws with under two seconds left to give Abilene Christian a one-point victory against the Longhorns.
He came into the game shooting 59 percent from the charity stripe this season, making the shots even more clutch.
It was the Big 12's first loss of the tournament.
A look below:
In case you missed the ending and need a replay, here ya go!Kansas City area native Joe Pleasant (Blue Valley NW high school) secured the upset win tonight. No. 14 Abilene Christian beats No. 3 Texas 53-52. pic.twitter.com/AegwsfWrwS— Breland Moore (@BrelandKCTV5) March 21, 2021
